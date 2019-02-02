Vote APC candidates in Edo to sustain social investment programmes, Obahiagbon, Iyoha, Inegbedion, others urge

As the 2019 general elections draw close, candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) seeking to represent Edo State in the National Assembly have urged residents in the state to vote for the APC in the forthcoming general elections, to sustain the Federal Government’s social investment programmes.

The social investment programmes being implemented by the APC-led Federal Government under the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) include the National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP), N-Power, the Marketmoni and Tradermoni loans for small scale traders, Conditional Cash Transfer, among others.

The candidates of the APC in the state are Hon. Patrick Obahiagbon, who is contesting for the Edo South senatorial seat; Hon. John Inegbedion, Edo Central senatorial seat; Hon. Osaigbovo Iyoha for Oredo Federal Constituency seat at the House of Representatives; Dennis Idahosa for Ovia North East/ South West seat in the House of Representatives; Hon. Joseph Ikpea, Esan South East/ North East seat in the House of Representatives; Hon. Johnson Agbonayinma for Egor/Ikpoba Okha Federal Constituency seat, among others.

Speaking to journalists during the launch of the NHGSFP by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, in Edo State, Hon. Patrick Obahiagbon, said if elected, he will ensure the sustainability of the social investment programmes to benefit more people in the state.

He noted that social investment programmes are laudable initiatives through which a good number of caterers have been engaged to feed school children.

The APC candidate for Edo Central Senatorial seat, Hon. John Inegbedion, said the social investment programme has a reverberating effect on food value chain in the state, as the NHGSFP has provided employment and guaranteed means of livelihood for farmers, traders, caterers and suppliers of food to schools, adding that if elected, he will see to the extension of the programme to more schools in Edo Central.

On his part, Hon. Osaigbovo Iyoha, APC House of Representatives candidate for Oredo Federal Constituency, described the NSIP as a laudable initiative which if sustained, will create wealth for more people.

“The sustainability of the social investment programme will spread the net to accommodate more beneficiaries. Now the NHGSFP has been launched for Uhunmwode and Orhionmwon Local Government Areas, if I am elected to represent Oredo at the House of Representatives, I will ensure that the programme receives a boost for the benefit of school children in Oredo Federal constituency, in addition to other components of the NSIP, which residents of Oredo are benefitting from,” he added.

Hon. Dennis Idahosa, who is contesting for Ovia North East/South West Federal Constituency seat, said “We have seen how the Tradermoni N10,000 loan is benefitting thousands of petty traders in our markets, with the assurance that they can benefit more. What is required now is the sustainability of all these and other development-oriented programmes. I promise my people that I will deepen these impactful programmes to reach everyone when elected to represent Ovia North East/South West Federal Constituency at the Federal House of Representatives.”