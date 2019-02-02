Tifa Travels Launches First LCC in Nigeria

By Sunday Ehigiator

First Lufthansa City Centre (LCC) in Nigeria has recently been launched by Tifa Travels, at the Ikeja-Lagos office of the company.

The LCC which is a global body for travel agencies, warehouses other service suppliers and inventories in the travel industry and exists in over 250 countries, including Kenya, Ghana and now Nigeria.

Speaking at the ceremony, the CEO/MD Tifa Travels, Mrs. Adelola Adewole, explained that it was a dream come through for her and her team, as she had all along dreamt of having a global outlook in her operations, as her affiliation to LCC just afforded her that.

According to Adewole, “having made the kind of impression and success in the Nigerian market, there was the need to reach out to the global market so as to consolidate on the gains that the agency has made over the years and push its agenda to the next level.

‘‘We now have added-on value to pass on to our clients by joining LCC. This is to ensure that our clients get the best of products and services available in the global travel market. We now have a bigger family around the world and a global reach to available to our clients.’’

She concluded that “Consequently, our clients anywhere in the world; were LCC affiliates are based are guaranteed first-class products and services once they walk into any of our offices”.

Speaking on the development, the Senior Business Development Manager of Lufthansa City Centre, Pablo Castro; who flew in from Spain to attend the event, said LCC which was birthed by Lufthansa in 1991, now operates independently of the airline and has presence in over 94 countries.

According to him, “LCC was established to work with emerging countries and economies”.

Speaking on the criteria for a travel agency to get affiliated with LCC, Castro said, “They must be International Air Transport Association (IATA) licensed. That is a priority and they must provide travel agency service, and this has to be approved by Lufthansa.

‘‘I am proud of Tifa Travels and what I have been finding out and wish them all the best as I am very confident that they will deliver on the culture of LCC and give confidence to the Nigerian travelling public.”

He concluded by recommending Tifa Travels to the Nigerian market, explaining that with LCC as partner ,

Nigerians should expect the best of services delivered in a world class environment and culture as associated with Lufthansa’s culture of excellent service delivery.

The General Manager, Sales, Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea, of Lufthansa Group, Mrs. Adenike Macaulay, also expressed the same sentiments as Castro.

According to her, ‘‘we are proud to be commissioning Tifa Travels as the only LCC in Nigeria and proud to be extending what Lufthansa is known for; efficiency, integrity and excellent service culture, to the Nigerian Market. We look forward to a mutually benefiting collaboration with you.”

Also speaking at the event, a client of Tiwa Travels, Mr. Gregory Enahoro of Knightsbridge, gave a good testimonial of the service record of the travel agency, describing it as one of the best in the country; scoring it 98 per cent as he insisted that their knack for excellence service delivery is commendable.

On the affiliation with LCC, Enahoro said it is a mark of Tifa Travels’ service differentiation and culture of excellence.

According to him, ‘‘for you to partner with LCC, it means that they have seen something good in what you are doing despite the problems in our environment. I wish you all the best all the way and what you have been doing just keep it up.’’