Sadiq Adewunmi: My Number One Role Model is My Mother

My Story

Sadiq Adewunmi is a fashion designer and style icon in her own class. She tells her clients’ desires and wants in the piece she makes for them and has stood the test of time with her good works. She tells Tosin Clegg about her fashion, her style, what stands her out and more

Tell us about you?

I’m Sadiq Adewunmi Fatimah, a graduate of Lagos State University where I studied Mass Communication, majoring in Public Relations and Advertising.

What kind of pieces do you make?

I major in female clothing, wedding dresses, aso ebi, contemporary African wears and more. I design for all women, my designs focus on their personality, every of my design speaks a language of your personal style and trend, enhancing your inner glamour from what you wear.

How did you deal with challenges while starting out?

I started fashion designing in 2009; it has been a great learning process. It has been my dream as a child to be a fashion designer. I have been so convinced about what I wanted to do with my life and when the opportunity came in 2009, I grabbed it! Since then my life was defined. Trust me when I tell you it has never been easy being an entrepreneur, the sleepless nights, the sacrifices, sometimes you are rich and sometimes you are very rich, clients’ management, business management, staff management, growth, expansion, funds, and a lot of factors.

Who are your role models?

My number one role model is my mother, she is my live-wire, my motivation, my support system, my cheerleader, my number one fan, my day in day out, my everything.