Real Estate Firm Targets  Middle-class with New Project

Design Union, a real estate development and lifestyle Group has announced the addition of two state-of-art luxury properties; Eden Heights and Ilupeju Gardens to its boutique of real estate projects in Nigeria.

The properties were unveiled recently to an audience of business leaders, property developers, investors, media professionals and the broad real estate development ecosystem.

Eden Heights is a network of high-rise luxury apartments and penthouses catering to the city’s bourgeoise middle-class and expatriate population. Nestled at the hub of Victoria Island, it features the exclusive capital club, Ehima cave spa, royal residencies with premium hotel rooms and world-class private meeting rooms for top-level executives and business owners.

Ilupeju Gardens, on the other hand, is a small and intimate estate of mid-rise apartments and maisonettes currently being developed in partnership with the Lagos State Development Property Corporation (LSDPC). It sits in the vibrant Lagos Mainland and caters to residents in the bustling Oshodi/Ilupeju axis – particularly the Indian and Lebanese expatriate community.

With these two additions to its pipe of property development projects, Design Union continues to demonstrate its market leadership and commitment to bridge the gap in the supply and demand value chain in the real estate sector.

Speaking on the two projects, firm’s Chief Executive Officer, Anthony Aihie, said: “In keeping with the vision of solving living conditions in Africa, Design Union has leveraged its creative and project execution expertise in creating Eden Heights, a development whose attention to detail provides a world-class platform for business leaders to live and relax at the same standards found in the leading business destination cities of the world.

“With investments like this, our mission is to provide an international environment, which over time will indeed become the centre of attraction for international business leaders on the bustling Victoria Island, securing enormous value and returns for patrons while creating a much-needed positive image for the country and local talent.”

Describing the Ilupeju Gardens project, Aihie added, “the ingenuity of the environmentally sustainable design of Ilupeju Gardens development will redefine the standards in the middle-income housing market when completed in 202.”