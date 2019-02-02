Osinbajo’s Helicopter Crash lands in Kabba

A helicopter conveying Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to a campaign rally in Kogi State has crash landed in Kabba.

Laolu Akande, the vice President’s spokesman, who disclosed this in a tweet, said the vice president and all the other occupants of the helicopter were safe.

“VP Osinbajo’s Chopper crash lands in Kabba, but he and the entire crew safe. He is continuing with his engagements and plans for the day in Kogi State,” Akande tweeted from his official twitter hande @akandeoj.

Akande later issued a statement explaining that the vice president’s “chopper crash landed after a landing incident.”

He added that “Prof. Osinbajo now in Kabba after the incident and continuing his engagements in the state, engaging the people on the Next Level plan of the Buhari administration”.

Today’s helicopter crash is happening eight months after a chopper conveying the Vice President from the Nigeria Customs Command and Staff College, Gwagwalada in Abuja, was forced to land few seconds after take off. In the June 2018 incident, the Vice President’s chopper was stalled while taking off, emitted thick smoke and then landed on the same spot. Osinbajo who had gone to the school for the graduation ceremony of Senior Division Course 1/2018 participants later left the college by road.