Obaseki’s reforms: Outstanding Edo workers receive cash reward

Efforts by the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led government to deepen reforms in the Edo State civil service received a fillip on Friday as outstanding civil servants and officials of Edo State Traffic Management Agency (EDSTMA) received varied sums of money as rewards from the government, for their hard work.

Presenting cheques to the recipients of the 2016/2017 Productivity Order of Merit Award, drawn from the state civil service and the Edo State Traffic Management Agency (EDSTMA, the Head of Service, Mr Isaac Ehiozuwa, stressed that “there is always reward for hard work, diligence and high productivity.”

Ehiozua explained that Governor Obaseki had promised to reward outstanding workers on November 1, 2018 as a way of motivating workers to give their best at work.

“We are presenting cheques to you today in fulfilment of the governor’s promise to diligent and hardworking staff under the state’ Productivity Order of Merit Award. We expect better performance from you as the reward for hard work is more work,” the HOS said.

In their vote of thanks, Mr Fidelis Ediagbonya, Director, Public Service Matters, Directorate of Administration, Governor’s Office, and Mr Osagie Emokpae, of ESTMA, commended the governor for fulfilling his promise.

The duo said the gesture has demonstrated that hard work pays and will motivate to do more.

“We thank God for finding us worthy to be beneficiaries of the award and are happy that the governor fulfilled his promise of cash reward.

“This is the first of its kind in the state and we believe that this move will encourage other civil servants and workers in the state to put in their best in their jobs.”