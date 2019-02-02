Nwokpo Solomon starts Campaign for New Movies 

Nollywood Actor, Nwokpo Solomon is an emerging actor whose style has refined character and made him one of the emerging new acts. His works speak volume of his craftiness and excellence which is making him a toast of producers and directors.

He recently started a personal campaign to promote recent movies he was featured in and help get himself on a large face balance with fans and industry stake holders.

The daily growth of the industry is overwhelming and those not inline may likely fall out if they don’t spend so much on improve and enriching their values and talents.

In his words, ‘ Acting is passion for me and I can’t do without working tirelessly to entertain my fans and get their admirations in my comment sections on my pages.’