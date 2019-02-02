Nissan LEAF is Best-selling Car in Top-selling EV in Europe, Norway

Sales of the award-winning, all-electric Nissan LEAF are surging throughout Europe as consumer appetite for electric vehicles (EVs) continues to grow. Norway has emerged as a standout market for the LEAF, with more car buyers opting for the EV over any other car on sale.

According to a statement by the automaker, “More than 12,000* LEAFs found homes in the country in 2018, with the nation’s strong focus on sustainability cited for its sales success.

“This success is mirrored locally as the Nissan LEAF continues to be the bestselling electric vehicle in the UK**.

“Owing to consistent high demand, the Nissan LEAF has taken the crown as the best-selling EV overall in Europe for 2018, with more than 40,000* sold across the continent.”

To ensure LEAF remains the most competitive EV offering on the market, Nissan recently confirmed two new versions of the LEAF for Europe. The addition of the new Nissan LEAF e+ 3.ZERO Limited Edition, which is fitted with an uprated 62kWh battery, which brings enhanced performance and a range of up to 239 Miles*** from a single charge.

The new Nissan LEAF 3.ZERO equipped with a 40kWh battery brings to Europe’s best-selling electric vehicle an 8-inch infotainment screen enabling additional connectivity services such as door-to-door navigation. An all-new and improved NissanConnect EV app will also be available when the new LEAF 3.ZERO goes on sale in Europe. In addition to new connected services, it also benefits from new colour options, including a contrasting roof, enabling more scope for personalisation, enhancing the appeal of Nissan EV ownership even further.

Ken Ramirez, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Nissan Europe said: “This latest announcement marks the start of a very optimistic 2019 for our EV range. The fact that the Nissan LEAF is still the default choice for EV buyers in Europe is a testament to its all-round capability as the icon of Nissan Intelligent Mobility – especially with the ever-growing range of competitors.”

“We can celebrate standout sales success with Norway as an example, as it highlights how the Nissan electric ecosystem has established itself as a sustainable lifestyle choice in a relatively short space of time. With the range now stronger than ever, we look forward to welcoming more customers to EV ownership in the coming months.”

In addition, the Nissan LEAF remains the world’s best-selling EV, with more than 380,000 units sold globally since the original car launched in 2010.

Both the Nissan LEAF e+ 3.ZERO Limited Edition and the Nissan LEAF 3.ZERO are available to order now, with first deliveries expected in summer 2019.