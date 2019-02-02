 Lagos, Ogun FRSC Zone Gets new  Commanding Officer

Assistant Corps Marshal Samuel Adedoyin Obayemi has been appointed the new Zonal Commanding Officer for Zone RS2 of the Federal Road Safety Corps, comprising Lagos and Ogun State Commands.

According to a statement by acting Zonal Public Education Officer, Deputy Route Commander, Ijeoma Azuka Ajuzie, Obayemi, who took over from Assistant Corps Marshal John Bekinbo Meheux, has served in various capacities of the Corps among which include: Zonal Commanding Officer RS7Hq Yola (Aug 1993 – Feb 1995); Public Enlightenment Officer RSHq Abuja (Feb 1995 – Oct 1995); Ag. Zonal Commanding Officer RS10Hq Ilorin (Oct 1995 – Feb 1996); Deputy Camp Commandant FRSC Training Camp Iseyin (Mar 1996 – May 1996); Ag. Zonal Commanding Officer RS10Hq Sokoto (Aug 2007 – Oct 2008); Ag. Zonal Commanding Officer RS12Hq Bauchi (Oct 2008 –Jun 2009); Ag. Zonal Commanding Officer RS1Hq Kaduna (Nov 2010 – May 2011); and was the immediate past Zonal Commanding Officer RS9Hq Enugu, covering Abia, Ebonyi, Imo and Enugu States, among others.

Currently, he is the 20th Zonal Commanding Officer in RS2Hq, Lagos and upon taking over, he enjoined all staff to be disciplined, punctual and abide by FRSC laid down regulations. He further charged them to be timely with their report rendition. Also, stating that every leader has its own style of leadership, staff should study and adjust in order to have a peaceful work environment.

ACM Samuel A Obayemi told Heads of Departments that as leaders they should show good example to their subordinates in their conduct.

The statement said Obayemi has received several awards and recommendations on Excellence (Dec 1996), Outstanding Support (Aug 1997) and award by Action Team Prayer Band Fellowship (Dec 2006).