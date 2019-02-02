Inspiring Woman Series 8 Holds

Not quite long, Kemi Ajumobi, Editor, Women’s Hub, BusinessDay hosted participants at the 2018 BusinessDay Inspiring Woman series 8 themed CAN SHE HAVE IT ALL?

It took place on rcently at the Civic Centre in Lagos State. The event is an annual series that brings together women who share their experiences, challenges and success stories.

The event was well attended by different women from different works of life. Speakers at the event were Dr. Maymunnah Kadiri, a Neuro-Psychiatrist Consultant, Olori Olusola Adedoyin-Alao, CEO, Nitrend Limited, Dolapo Badmos, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Zone Two Command, Ibidunni Ighodalo, CEO, Elizabeth R, and Elishama Ideh, a former Presidential Aspirant for 2019 election and business mogul.

“When trying to have it all, it is important to do what makes you happy. You must focus on what you want. Never lower your expectations, adjust them,” Kadiri said.

Olusola Adedoyin, CEO, Nitrend Limited, a cancer survivor said “Health is important when trying to have it all. Women are multi-taskers and for us to have it all, we must pay attention to our bodies, don’t over indulge yourself and always do proper medical checkups,” Adedoyin advised.

For Ibidunni Ighodalo, CEO, Elizabeth R, “Don’t wish to be in other people’s shoes because you don’t know what they are going through.” She said. Her story on helping other couples with fertility challenge, through her foundation, even as she trust God for hers, is truly inspiring and commendable.

“I believe women can have it all however, there must be a balance. In doing this, you must not show fear because fear is a distraction and you can subdue distractions if you believe” said Elishama.

In Dolapo Badmos’s words, “It does not necessarily mean you have to achieve everything someone else has achieved because you want to have it all, fight for your track and never look for excuses when it relates to work,” she said.

It was an enlightening program and in Kemi’s words “It is indeed refreshing to always look forward to this annual conference where we bring different speakers who inspire us all. This wasn’t different and we are glad it was a success. We look forward to Series 9 which promises to even be a notch higher.” she stated.