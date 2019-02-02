Insight Redefini Appoints New MD

Insight Redefini Group, a member of Troyka Holding’s marketing communications group of companies, has announced the appointment of Tendai Mhizha as the new Managing Director of its flagship, creative ideas hub, Insight Publicis.

Tendai brings on board 25 years leadership experience and knowledge in Pan-African strategy and general management, marketing, branding and market research. She possesses a degree from six countries including a PhD in Business Science from the University of Derby in the UK, and Masters in Strategic Management.

Mhizha has worked for the Edgars Group, Wella and within the Global WPP group. She has also led a 25-year-old Pan African Market research agency, Research Bureau International.

She is also the Founder and Chief Inspirer of Integra Africa.

Speaking on the new appointment, Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Insight Redefini Group, Dr. Ken Onyeali Ikpe noted that the exercise was part of the company’s drive to lead and build sustainable businesses.

“Appointing Tendai is extremely strategic when juxtaposed with our goal to lead with top talents, especially as we focus on building more strategic and agile businesses in order to deliver consistent value to clients.

“Her track record, diversified experience, and impeccable knowledge of how to build brands and businesses is simply outstanding, and we are excited to have her on board. She brings with her, an aligned ambition to become a business pathfinder, which will be vital in growing with our clients,” he said.