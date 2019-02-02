First Team Football Takes Uzoho to Cyprus

Nigerian goalkeeper Francis Uzoho has joined Cypriot giants Anorthosis Famagusta on a six-month loan from Spanish side Deportivo La Coruna.

He moves in search of top-flight football ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The 20-year-old spent the first half of the season at Elche, where he made 11 appearances for the Spanish second-tier club in all competitions.

“I’ve decided to take this big step in Cyprus and I need it because of what lies ahead,” says Uzoho.

“This is an important decision for my career and I am very happy that all parties supported this.”

His injury-hit campaign and lack of regular football for his first-choice goalkeeper has been a great concern for Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr ahead of the tournament in Egypt.

Capped 12 times by Nigeria, he played all three matches as the Super Eagles exited the 2018 World Cup in the group stage.

In October 2017, Uzoho became the youngest foreign goalkeeper to ever play in La Liga and marked a memorable Deportivo La Coruna debut with a clean sheet.

Uzoho was part of the victorious Nigeria squad at the 2013 Under-17 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates, albeit without playing a single minute at the tournament.

He only arrived at Deportivo from Qatar’s Aspire Academy in January 2017.