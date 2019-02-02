FG to Establish Entrepreneur Bank to Boost Economic Activities

• Says Palm Oil will replace crude oil

By Okon Bassey in Uyo

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo on Friday disclosed of plan by the federal government under President Muhammadu Buhari to establish Entrepreneur Bank as part of programmes to boost businesses in the country.

Osinbajo made the disclosure at a special political campaign rally of the All Progressives Congress (APC) held in Odot, headquarters of Nsit Atai Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

“We have decided to do not only N Power. This is only the beginning; we are starting something that is called Entrepreneur Bank.

“The bank will be giving loan to men and women like those in N power who have plan for the future, so that they can start their only business and make progress,” he said.

The Vice President advised the people of Akwa Ibom State to key into the government at the centre and stop playing opposition politics.

“Akwa Ibom should not be in opposition, no reason, there is no reason there is every reason for you to join so that you become part of the next level.

He maintained that the government of President Buhari was determined to make sure all the young people had quality job.

“When we say in 2015 that we will start N Power, they said it is not possible how can you employ 500,000 people? But we have done it.

“When we said we are going to do home grown school feeding, today we are feeding 9.2 million children all over Nigeria. Do you know how many eggs home grown school feeding use in one week? 6.8 million eggs for one week,” he said.

The Vice President said Nsit Atai Local Government is important to the country because of its abundant natural resources.

“Nsit Attai you are number one, you are not the biggest in side but the biggest in quality. You are going to lead not only Akwa Ibom but also you are going to lead Nigeria because we have found here palm oil which is going to be replacement for crude oil.

“That is one of the reasons you must join the federal government of Nigeria under APC. It is time for you to join in the train and the train is moving very fast.

“If you are young man and woman here if you vote for PDP know that you are leaving in the past. Every young man and woman you must go to the next level.

“If you have voted PDP in the past apologise to them that my brothers, my sisters I have done my best for you, I am now going to the next level. I cannot remain in the same spot.

“The next level is where it is happening. I want to tell you come February 16 make no mistake vote President Muhammadu Buhari and March 2 vote for Nsima Ekere and all APC candidates,” Osinbajo declared.

Dignitaries that attended the rally included Senator Godswill Akpabio; the Senior Special Adviser (SSA) to Buhari, on National Assembly Matters, Senator Ita Enang; former Minister of Petroleum, Atuekong Don Etiebet; the Managing Director (MD) of the Oil and Gas Free Zone Authority (OGFZA), Obong Umana Okon Umana, the governorship candidate of the APC in Akwa Ibom, Obong Nsima Ekere; the state APC Chairman, Hon. Ini Okopido among others.