Pop Queen, Beyonce who is currently enjoying a break from work, after wrapping up her ‘On The Run II’ tour’ with husband Jay-Z last year, looked all gorgeous in these new photos she shared on Monday. The 37-year-old mother of three was pictured rocking a plunging velvet mini dress and matching pair of thigh-high boots in the alluring Instagram shoot.
Beyonce Stuns in Plunging Red Mini Dress
