Bayelsa Medical Varsity Gets NUC Approval

The National Universities Commission has officially recognised the establishment of the Bayelsa Medical University, located in Yenagoa, the state capital. Executive Secretary of the NUC, Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, issued the approval letter to a delegation led by the State Governor, Mr. Seriake Dickson, at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

The Governor’s delegation comprised the Senator representing Bayelsa West Senatorial District, Foster Ogola, Commissioner for Education, Jonathan Obuebite, Vice Chancellor of the Niger Delta University, Prof. Samuel Edonmiekumor, Acting VC, Bayelsa Medical University, Ebitimitula Etebu, among others. A statement by the Special Adviser, Media Relations to the Governor , Fidelis Soriwei, said Prof. Rasheed said that the NUC now recognised the BMU as the 48th state-owned university, fourth medical university and second state-owned medical varsity in the country.

He commended the Governor for the establishment of the University of Africa which he said had more foreign input per capita, than any other university in the country. He said even though the university was the fourth medical university in the country, he was optimistic that it would be a pacesetting institution in the country. “Although, we don’t encourage the proliferation of universities, we have seen the pedigree of this great man.