Atiku Urges Nigerians to Oust Buhari with their PVCs

By Emmanuel Ugwu in Umuahia

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar Saturday sent a clarion call to Nigerians ahead of the March 2 presidential poll declaring that “Buhari must go”.

Atiku made the call during his presidential campaign rally at the Umuahia township stadium, where he addressed a big crowd of party faithful and sympathisers, who came to listen to the presidential standar-bearer of the main opposition party.

“APC government must be rejected and voted out,” he said, adding that people should not leave polling booths after voting and wait to ensure that votes are counted and recorded accordingly.

He said that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is a disaster as he has only succeeded in guiding Nigeria to record negative indices in every aspect of national life including economy, security, national unity and job creation, among others.

To ease out Buhari, Atiku charged every Nigerian of voting age to arm themselves with the permanent voter cards (PVCs) and exercise their civic responsibility on February 16, 2019 and show Mr. President the way out of Aso Rock.

He said that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) already know that their days are numbered in government and have been doing everything possible to subvert the will of the people, adding that Nigerians must be vigilant and protect their votes.

The former vice-president said that he recognised the economic importance of Aba, the commercial nerve centre and industrial hub of Abia, assuring the people that if voted to power, he would restore Aba to take its pride of place as the centre of commerce and innovations.

He lamented the continuous exodus of Nigerians into the job market, saying that it is a scandalous situation that over 21 million Nigerians are unemployed and the government of the day is doing little or nothing to stem the tide.

“The time has come; this is the most important election in our recent history and PDP should be elected to empower youths and women,” he charged Abia voters and the entire Nigerian electorate.

Atiku promised that he would create jobs on a sustainable basis to get Nigerians out of the job market and give them meaningful means of livelihood.

The vice-presidential standard-bearer, Mr. Peter Obi, urged the people of Abia to remain steadfast with PDP and vote all its candidates in the forthcoming general election in order to end the maladministration of the APC-controlled federal government.

The National Chairman of PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, told the party faithful that Buhari has realised that Nigerian would reject him at the poll hence, he has resorted to importing supporters from neighbouring countries in order to rig the poll.

But he urged Nigerians not allow Buhari to avert the waterloo staring him in the face no matter how hard he tried to wriggle himself out by manipulating the polls.

He insisted that people’s vote must be allowed to count, vowing that: “We are for peace (but) will not accept any rigged election and foreigners voting.”

Earlier before he arrived at the stadium, the venue of the rally, Atiku was honoured with a chieftaincy title of Aha eji aga mba (the name that rings bell and opens doors) conferred on him by the state Council of Traditional Rulers led by its chairman, Eze Eberechi Dick.