All Set for 2019 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon

All is set for the 4th edition of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon which will be taking place today.

A press conference was held yesterday at the Sheraton Hotel in Ikeja, to reiterate the plans in place to make the 2019 marathon better than all the previous editions.

At the well-attended event, the various title sponsors reaffirmed their commitment towards the success of IAAF Bronze label race adding that they are willing to do more to ensure that the race gets even more recognition.

Race Consultant, Bukola Olopade of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon said he was proud of the numerous gains from the Lagos race so far. He was however quick to add that he and his team would not rest on their oars.

He said, “ Sports is a veritable tool for empowerment. We’ve employed over 2,000 people each year and engaged vendors. The Access Bank Lagos City Marathon has changed the lifestyle of so many people; for instance, we now have more running clubs, which is one of the main purposes of the marathon, amongst other things.”

President of Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), Ibrahim Shehu Gusau, said he is expecting better performances from the elite athletes in the race tomorrow.

“I am a happy person because this is happening in Nigeria under the supervision of the AFN. This Marathon is putting Nigeria on the map,” he said.

The winner of the men and women’s marathon will get $50,000 each while 2nd and 3rd place will get $40,000 and $30,000 respectively.

The Nigerian winners will get N3 million each while 2nd and 3rd place will get N2 million and N1 million respectively.

Winners of the 10km race will each get a brand new car from Kia Motors, while the 2nd and 3rd place winners will get N1 million and N750,000 respectively.

In the Wheelchair category, the top finishers will get N1million while 2nd and 3rd positions will get N750,000 and N500,000 respectively.