A Father Figure…Why Araba Morakinyo Sees Gbenga Oyebode as a Role Model

Very few mortals make the famed mane of Araba Morakinyo, the CEO of confectionery outfit, Araba Homemade, bristle with awe at the mere mention of their name or with their presence. Aside her beloved husband, Tunde Morakinyo, a long-time aide of Senate President Bukola Saraki, the other person, arguably, is Gbenga Oyebode, the immediate-past Chairman of Access Bank and one of Nigeria’s most successful lawyers.

In a clime devoid of exemplary role models, it is no surprise that Araba sees in Oyebode, a quintessential role model and father figure like no other. Indeed, who wouldn’t? Genial and avuncular Oyebode is the Chairman of Aluko & Oyebode, one of the largest integrated law firms in Nigeria with over 70 lawyers and offices in Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt.

Originally established in 1985 as Ajumogobia, Okeke, Oyebode & Aluko, circumstances would force the proprietors to go their separate ways thereby leaving the firm as it is today. The firm prides itself as providing a comprehensive range of specialist legal services to a highly diversified clientele including top-tier Nigerian, international and multinational clients.

A technocrat, investor and philanthropist extraordinaire, Oyebode is regarded as perhaps Nigeria’s richest lawyer. Not just that, he commands tremendous respect across the globe for his professional accomplishments. Among other companies, he sits on the boards of MTN Nigeria, Nestle Nigeria and CFAO.

Oyebode holds a Master of Laws from University of Pennsylvania, and a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Ife in Nigeria. Married to Aisha, daughter of slain former Head of State, Murtala Mohammed, who is co-convener of the Bring Back Our Girls campaign, the Oyebodes have a garden walkway at the University of Pennsylvania Law School named after them, and were recently featured in Town & Country Magazine as two of the Top 50 Philanthropists to Watch in 2017. His achievements are as compelling as they are lengthy.

Araba is the daughter of Taiwo Koffie Sagoe, lawyer and entrepreneur, who passed away in 2012, and Chief (Mrs) Modupe Sagoe, the doyenne of textile business in Nigeria. Her sister, Ekua, a lawyer and chattered administrator, is the proprietress of Greenwood House School, a high profile private nursery and primary school based in Lagos and former president of International Women’s Society, IWS.