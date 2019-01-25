APC Nullifies Uzodinma’s Purported Expulsion

By Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed the statement by the former chairman of the party in Imo State, Mr Dan Nwafor, that the party has expelled its governorship candidate in Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma.

In a statement issued Thursday night by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Isa-Onilu, APC urged party members and the general public to disregard such reports as it does not have the blessings of its National Working Committee (NWC).

The statement said: “The attention of the National Working Committee (NWC) of our great party, APC, has been drawn to the purported expulsion of our governorship candidate in Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma, through a statement signed by the former chairman of the party in Imo State, Mr Dan Nwafor.

“We want to state categorically that the former Imo State Working Committee of the APC led by Mr Nwafor was dissolved after majority of members of our party in Imo State lost confidence in their ability to lead the party to victory in the forthcoming general election, especially due to their involvement in several anti party activities.”

APC said the NWC had since set up a Caretaker Committee in Imo State led by Chief Marcelinus Nlemigbo to pilot the affairs of the party in Imo State.

According to the party, Nlemigbo remains the only recognised Imo State chairman and any decision which do not emanate from this recognised Caretaker Committee as regards the affairs of the APC in Imo State is null and void.

It called on party supporters in Imo State to remain steadfast and disregard such reports as it does not have the blessings of the NWC.

“The NWC is paying keen attention to events as they unfold in Imo State and the party would always take appropriate measures to protect the interests of the party.

“Let it be stated clearly that APC would not tolerate indiscipline from any member of the party under any guise,” it said.