Oby Ezekwesili Withdraws from Presidential Race, To Join Coalition against APC, APC

Presidential candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Oby Ezekwesili, has withdrawn from the presidential election slated for February 16.

She announced her withdrawal from the presidential race in a statement issued on Thursday morning.

Ezekwesili hinged her withdrawal from the race on her decision to help build a coalition to defeat the All Progressive Congress and the peoples Democratic Party in the election.

A statement by the spokesperson of her campaign, Ozioma Ubabukoh, said Ezekwesili took the decision after extensive discussions with Nigerians at home and the Diaspora.

