THE PRESIDENT NIGERIA NEEDS

“The Accidental Public Servant” is an envelope of Nasir el-Rufai’s thoughts and General Yakubu Gowon whispered, “Money is not Nigeria’s problem, but how to spend it”. After decades of accidental spending, Nigeria officially became the world’s poverty capital in 2018. In the same fiscal year, Norway retained her spot as home to the world’s largest sovereign wealth fund. The Government Pension Fund of Norway is worth over $1 trillion in assets and stocks. Albert Einstein said “you cannot solve a problem with the same thinking that created it” and Romans 6:1-2 asks, “Shall we continue in sin that grace may abound? God Forbid”. Therefore, what must Nigeria do differently to evolve?

Nigerians will not forget January 2019 in a hurry. On the 17th of January, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) suddenly appeared in the US. APC is yet to recover from Atiku’s stunt. On the same day, PMB addressed Great Ogboru, APC’s gubernatorial candidate for Delta State as APC’s presidential candidate. In 2007, Nigerians had cause to cast doubts on Yar’Adua’s health. Obasanjo famously asked, “Umaru are you dead?” Nigerians are expressing concerns over PMB’s fitness for 2019, “baba are you tired?”

As the 2019 presidential election gathers momentum, Nigerians must conscientiously consider the two leading candidates, PMB of APC and Atiku of PDP. The days of accidental voting are gone forever. Norway made a deliberate decision to invest her crude oil revenues wisely, it paid off. Nigerians must now make a deliberate decision to invest their PVCs wisely. Nigeria’s crowning as the world’s poverty capital and the prevalent despair within Nigeria shows that APC is an accidental party. PDP is also an accidental party. She fielded an accidental candidate for the 2015 presidential elections and suffered a resounding defeat.

The 2019 presidential election was meant to be an occasion for the youths to take over power. Unfortunately, the hilltop Generals and octogenarians have proven that they are more organized and unified in their quest to retain power. How can one explain the failed consensus candidate idea that was floated by Durotoye, Moghalu, Sowore and overseen by Ezekwesili? The famous four have gone back to the trenches as presidential candidates of four different political parties. In political waters, they are classified as spoilers. It is not too late for them to save face by endorsing the best candidate between Atiku and PMB. The youths have lost out but Nigeria’s next and 16th president must be young at heart.

Norway’s economic success has proven that the term resource curse is fake news. Norway imbibed long-term thinking, the result is $1 trillion in assets and stocks. On the contrary, Nigeria relishes accidental thinking. The result is politics of pettiness and poverty. All hope is not lost, 2019 affords Nigerians another opportunity to vote wisely. A youth would have been ideal for 2019 but the hypothetical youths in the 2019 presidential race lack tact and teamwork. The hilltop Generals and octogenarians have it. Baba is fit campaigning. Daddy Cool is emboldened returning from the US. The next president of Nigeria must replicate the Norwegian model.

Dr. Enameguolo Orugbo

jetageNG@gmail.com