Omotola Leads Partners in Widow’s Home Makeover

BY Azuka Ogujiuba

Oscar Voting Member and Legendary Actress Omotola just renovated a widow’s home in four days Record time.

The philanthropist who, through her GALG (Give and Let Give) initiative, caters to widows and orphans every December, is famous for the 20 widows’ makeover. She decided to embark on a home makeover in 2018.

A widow, Mrs. Folashade Chijioke was nominated after many entries via emails by another widow. The criteria were that the widow being nominated must be a working woman, giving back to community and raising her kids.

Work started at the home in Mowe, Ogun State on the 27th of December with help from partners, @pinenivory (who supplied furniture), @sujimoto (donated paint materials and bathroom fittings), @playinarchitecture (who changed the ceiling to POP and upgraded kitchen) @vitafoam (Mr Toye who donated the double decker bed for mum and mattresses) and Scanfrost who donated a TV, fridge and gas cooker.

According to Mrs. Tyna Obahiagbon, the project coordinator, all our partners came in last minute with their companies closed for the year! It was a great sacrifice by all parties.

Mrs Folashade Chijioke and her four kids were picked from their hotel on the 31st and ushered into their new home as witnessed by friends and family.

There was barely any dry eye as all were overwhelmed by joy and thanked Give and Let Give and their partners.