Lzee Projects Wear Nigeria Campaign

As part of its mission to promote Nigerian fabrics, leading male fashion brand Luzol launched its new retail fashion label Lzee. Known for its unique artistic designs in fabric, the line is a mix of ready-to-wear designs made from a combination of Nigerian fabrics that cater to the upwardly mobile male and female.

For his first attempt at female clothings, the brand tilted to the playful side of female sexuality. Using a combination of Nigerian fabrics, the creative director and founder of the brand Austin Aimankhu created designs that blend sophistication and subtlety.

From lengthy gowns with bold statements to stripes, the green runway at the Roots Restaurant and Bar in Ikoyi, Lagos where the event held was a spectacle of patriotism. The background was a mix of different fabrics such as batik, tie and dye, igbu from Esan tribe in Edo state.

Under the relaxed ambience dotted with good music, guests had the opportunity to purchase clothings from the runway.

Speaking on the significance of the Lzee brand to his Wear Nigeria campaign, Aimankhu said “Lzee is a way of reaching out to the females with our Wear Nigeria campaign. We cannot be talking about Wear Nigeria and thinking of only men.

“Every outfit we make must have a Nigerian fabric as a way of promoting our fabric within and outside the country.”

He described the collection as a union of the old and contemporary to capture the diversity of our culture.

The launch is also part of the lineup activities leading to the next edition of Fashion Art Fusion — a celebration of fashion and alternative arts in the runway.

The revolutionary show has been lauded by many as a veritable platform that effortlessly showcase the beauty of art on the runway.

Lzee will also be available online for the smart individual who is always on the move.