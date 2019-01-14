We Are Committed to CAF Awards, Football Growth, Says Aiteo

One of the major sponsors of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Aiteo Group, has expressed determination on their quest to make the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Awards better in the years ahead.

The Senior Manager, Corporate Communications in Aiteo, Ndiana-Abasi Matthew, who stated this at the weekend at the company’s office in Lekki, Lagos also added that the organisation would continue to contribute to the development of football and sports in general on the continent and beyond.

Matthew said: “We are proud with our social responsibility role in the country because within a short time Aiteo is now noted worldwide as a big supporter of football.

“The CAF Award will get bigger and better in the years ahead and we are also going to make our presence felt better in all our sponsorship roles in Nigeria. Sport is a massive sector in the country especially football because it is a unifying factor over the years.”

Aiteo Group, an integrated energy conglomerate, is the sponsors of the Federation Cup in Nigeria and the outfit is also footing the bills of national team coaches.

The outfit sponsors the CAF Awards which took place last year in Accra, Ghana and the second edition that took place last week in Dakar, Senegal.

“We are enjoying the partnership with the NFF and we also believe we are making Nigerians enjoy the game better,” Matthew further added.

Meka Olowola of Zenera Consulting working with Aiteo Group also stated that so much was in stock for the lovers of the game in the years ahead.

“This is the beginning of an exciting year for the fans of football. Aiteo is committed to making the game better in Nigeria and Africa. We will have a retreat soon and after that we will roll out our sports calendar for the year,” Olowola concluded.