Abe Mourns Passing of Briggs

The Senator representing Rivers South-East senatorial district at the National Assembly, Magnus Abe, has described the death of the Chairman of Moni Pulo Limited, High Chief Olu Benson Lulu Briggs, as a great loss to Rivers State and Nigeria.

Abe in a statement issued in Port Harcourt yesterday by his spokesperson, Parry Saroh Benson, said he received the news of the passing of the oil magnate, philanthropist and elder statesman with shock.

Abe described the life of late Briggs as a great blessing not just to the Kalabari Kingdom but also to the state “where his achievements and legacies will remain evergreen in the minds of many.”

“I have known our late father for over three decades, from his days as a leader in the defunct National Party of Nigeria (NPN), where his eloquence, principled stance particularly on the issues of revenue derivation stood him out. It was, therefore, no surprise to many that he was able to participate effectively in the country’s oil and gas industry as a major player at a time when Rivers’ people were traditionally excluded and marginalised from the sector.

“His success in business is rightfully a source of pride to us all, and an inspiration to many, both young and old, that we should be more than agitators, we can become drivers in the oil industry like late Briggs.”

In the statement, the senator said: “Briggs was also a philanthropist and a father who brought succour to many families and homes in education, healthcare, and other social spheres, not just by creating jobs in his companies, but also through his foundation which is still doing great things and impacting the society positively to date.

“I commiserate with his family particularly his beloved Wife, Sienne, his son, Dumo and the entire Kalabari nation. I pray for the repose of his soul. May Almighty God grant his family the strength to bear the loss and give them the courage to uphold his legacies.”