Gwarzo Tasks MAAUN Graduates on Good Conduct

Adamu Abubakar-Gwarzo, the President of Maryam Abacha American University of Niger (MAAUN) has advised graduands of the university to be good ambassadors of the institution whenever they found themselves. Gwarzo who gave the charge at the Class 2018 graduation dinner and award night held in Kano on Thursday night, said the call was necessary so as to promote and protect the good name and reputation which the university had established since its was establishment.

“I don’t think you will face any challenge in Nigeria and anywhere you may find yourselves because you are the best in Africa. I am particularly proud of students of laboratory science because the department recorded 99 per cent success in their examinations,” he said. Abubakar-Gwarzo, who is the founder of the first English university in Niger Republic, urged Nursing school students to study hard as the Council examination would soon be conducted in Abuja. He expressed optimism that the students would come out with flying colours after the examination as they had undergone rigorous training during their stay at the university.