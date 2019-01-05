Balogun-Fulani APC in Kwara Inaugurates Campaign Council

By Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The court-recognised All Progressives Congress (APC) led by Hon. Ishola Balogun-Fulani in Kwara State, yesterday, inaugurated a 45-man Campaign Council.

Speaking at the inauguration in Ilorin, Balogun-Fulani called on the electorate to give massive support to APC’s gubernatorial candidate, Hon. Kayode Abdulwahab, as well as President Muhammad Buhari.

He said that the inauguration of the campaign council was in line with the recent decision of the Ilorin High Court.

According to him, “The court granted the 13 reliefs sought by the applicants in the matter and the sixth relief allowed his leadership to undertake activities and processes related to election at all levels of government in the state.”

He noted the objective of the party was that all its candidates must win, hence the call on members of the campaign council to work assiduously for successful outing in the elections.

The APC chairman, however, extended hands of fellowship to the aggrieved members of the party, asking them to return to the party’s mainstream.

While acknowledging the need for the party’s members and stalwarts to work together as a team, Balogun-Fulani said the leadership of the party was open to dialogue.

Responding on behalf of other members of the council, the Director General, Alhaji Jimoh Balogun expressed their readiness to work for the success of the party under the leadership of Balogun-Fulani.

He reiterated the fact that the same leadership won the 2015 elections for the party hence there was every assurance that it would do the same again.

In his remarks, the gubernatorial candidate of the party, Hon. Kayode AbdulWahab, a former editorial staff of THISDAY Newspapers, promised that if elected, his government would ensure the progress of the state across board and charged members to go back and mobilise residents to come and vote for the party.

Also yesterday, the Hon.Bashr Bolarinwa-led APC state executive council paid a courtesy call on the Emir of Ilorin with a pledge to accord traditional rulers in the state their due recognition.

Bolarinwa stated this in Ilorin when he led the state executive committee of his faction of the party to the palace of the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari on courtesy visit.

He said that the party had nothing against the Emir as being raised in certain quarters, adding that the Emir was a father to all of the politicians in the state.

Bolarinwa added that the party would continue to visit the Emir so as to get necessary advice capable of moving the state forward.

The chairman said that the leadership of the party was in the palace to inform the emir of the kick-off of its campaigns ahead of the polls in the country and to solicit for his royal blessings.

Earlier, the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Sulu-Gambari said that he has remained a father to all politicians irrespective of their political affiliations since he assumed the throne of his forefathers.

The monarch added that, “I am not a member of any political party in Nigeria and even I and my family have never voted for any party in the country.

“All politicians have been coming to my palace to seek for support and prayers, which I have been giving to them without any interest.

While calling the members of the state executive council committee of the APC to see the home of Alimi as their home anytime, the monarch said that, “I am ready to give you royal blessings and support that will make you excel in all your political endeavours.”

He therefore prayed for the state executive committee of APC to excel in their political campaigns, as the election in the country is around the corner.