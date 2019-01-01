Mark, Suswam, Ortom, Ayu Ask Benue to Vote out Buhari

George Okoh in Makurdi

Former Senate Presidents, Senator David Mark, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu; Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom and a former Governor of Benue State Dr. Gabriel Suswam yesterday unanimously urged the people of the state to reject the President Mohammadi Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) for what they described as the failure of the party to meet the yearning and aspirations of the people.

They also called on the people in the state to vote out the APC for being unable to protect the Benue people against the activities of Fulani herdsmen who have over the years killed people in the state.

According to Senator Mark, the APC has failed on their promises to the people of the state and had no justification to ask for another term.

He added that Governor Ortom stood for the people of the state and deserves to be re-elected for another tenure.

In his speech,Senator Ayu called on the people to vote former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

He said even though Atiku is a Fulani man he has shown that he is a distrabilised Nigerian who has the experience to lead the country to where it should be.

“Our people are not happy with the Buhari regime and are going to vote them out”

He said past Fulani leaders like late President Shehu Shagari and President Umaru Yar’Adua accommodated and gave Benue people many appointments when they were ruling.

Also, Suswam urged the people to protect their votes in 2019.

He asked the people to vote in Ortom, Atiku and all other PDP aspirants in 2019.

In his remark, Ortom said as the Chairman of PDP Campaign in North Central States, he appealled to all the people to support the PDP Presidential Candidate and former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar,.

“ Let us all support him and his running mate, Peter Obi so that they can bring Nigeria back to work

He said he had to abandon the APC platform in search of one that offers more accommodation and support for his policies, especially the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law 2017.

“The Benue masses on whose behalf and on whose behest the Ranching Law was passed and signed into law by our administration, are witnesses to various attempts by highly placed officials in the APC-led federal government to frustrate an imperative legislation aimed at finding lasting peace between farmers and herders in our State’