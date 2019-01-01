Gabriel Enaboifo’s passing: Obaseki commiserates with family

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has commiserated with the family of Barrister Gabriel Osimen Enaboifo, a respected politician and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, whose passing was announced recently.

In a statement, the governor said late Enaboifo contributed significantly to deepening democracy and the overall development of the state.

“I commiserate with the family of late Barr. Gabriel Enaboifo, whose passing has been brought to my notice. He was a consummate politician who led the state’s chapter of a number of political parties in the state and was a founding member of our great party, the APC.

“As a grassroots politician, he was a great mobiliser and his dexterity and experience will be missed as we go into the polls in 2019. On behalf of the state government, I send my condolences to his family and pray that God grant them the fortitude to bear the loss,” Obaseki said.

Barr. Enaboifo had a rich profile in politics that dates back to him being the Chief Secretary for Organisation of the Unity Party of Nigeria, Bendel State until 1983. With the return to civil rule in 1992, he was the Edo State Chairman of the Social Democratic Party.

He later held similar role in the All People’s Party and All Nigeria Peoples Party. He was a founding member of the Action Congress of Nigeria, which later became the APC. Barr. Enaboifo was a staunch mobiliser for the parties he belonged to in Esan West Local Government Area in particular and Edo State as a whole.

Enaboifo died at the age of 77.

The schedule for his burial, according to the family, will run from January 10 to 13, with activities set to hold in Ekpoma and Benin City, in the state.