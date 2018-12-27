Holiday-makers, Edo residents laud Obaseki’s huge investment in road infrastructure  

…recount experience of driving on smooth roads

Holiday-makers and residents of Edo State have lauded Governor Godwin Obaseki’s strategic investment in road infrastructure across the state, which they said made home-coming for the Yuletide a memorable experience.

Mr Benjamin Osayande, a media practitioner, based in Lagos said: “I arrived Benin City two days to Christmas to enjoy the festivities with my family and friends. I am not a politician, but I must acknowledge the great work the current Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki is doing in the area of road rehabilitation and reconstruction.

“It has been so easy for me to move around because most of the roads that were impassable about a year ago, are now motorable, while work is ongoing on others.

Osayande added, “From Omoruyi Street on Sokponba Road where I grew up, to Upper Sokponba Road and the Government Reservation Area (GRA), so many major roads and streets have been fixed without any fanfare as you see in other parts of the country. Obaseki is transforming Edo State without any noise being made about his achievements.

According to the media practitioner, “I get the same feedback from my friends in Edo Central and Edo North Senatorial Districts and I am constrained to ask where he is getting the funds for the road projects, at a time most state governors are owing civil servants. Obaseki deserves our prayers and support because if he continues at this pace, he would join the league of the best leaders we have ever had.”

Madam Agnes Isokpunwu, who is a London-based nurse, said she has been praying for the Edo State governor for saving her property on the popular Lucky Way in Oregbeni, with the reconstruction of the road.

“I invested much of my savings on the property many years ago but had to abandon it when the access road became impassable. Crime rate in the area increased and we all fled the area.

“With the high-quality road work and drainage facility, I have moved into my property after years of fleeing the area and life is back around Lucky Way, thanks to our amiable governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki,” Isokpunwu said.

Residents of Musheshe area and other streets behind Ugbekun Primary School are also delighted at the prospect of having their streets tarred, as construction work progresses on several streets and roads in the area.

Those interviewed on Musheshe Road said that on completion, many people who live in St. Saviour area, will be able to connect Upper Sokponba Road without going all the way to 3rd Junction by Murtala Mohammed Way.

“Musheshe Road will decongest traffic on Upper Sokponba Road and open up socio-economic opportunities for people in the area. We salute Governor Obaseki’s love for the common man,” Mr Osadebamwen Ogbeni said.