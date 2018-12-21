Dangote Cement Distributors Pledge Increased Patronage

Key distributors of Dangote Cement have lauded the management of the company for its rewards system and support to its distributors which enable them to maximise sales and increase profit.

The commendation came just as the company rewarded its top 20 key distributors with sport utility vehicles (SUV) in the second batch of presentation of the vehicles to its leading distributors at the organisation’s head office in Lagos recently.

The distributors who expressed delight at the gesture said the management of Dangote Cement had indeed shown that they were the leaders in the market not only in Nigeria but also in Africa.

Speaking on behalf of others, Mr. and Mrs. Taiye Fajana of the Twins Faja Nigeria Limited, a leading distributor was quoted in a statement to have said they were surprise at the decision of the management of Dangote Cement to give them vehicle shortly after they have been paid mouth-watering bonus for the sales recorded during the year.

According to them no other cement company has been so supportive of their distributors like Dangote cement saying the company was first to initiate promo in the cement industry with cash and other items given out freely.

They recalled the last promo during which many of their customers and dealers, across the country participated and were rewarded with free quantities of cement which were resold to make money and containers which have been serving a very crucial purpose of storing of the commodity.

The distributors then urged other cement companies to take a cue from Dangote Cement’s sales model and reward system that guarantees sales increase and maximum profit for its distributors and dealers, adding that they would sell more Dangote cement in 2019.

The Group Managing Director of Dangote Industries Limited, Mr. Kunle Alake, who made the presentation on behalf of Chairman of Dangote Cement, Aliko Dangote, congratulated the customers and expressed the appreciation of the management of Dangote cement to them for their unalloyed loyalty to the Dangote cement brand.

He promised that the company would continue to meet the yearnings and aspiration of the dealers and end users of Dangote Cement products saying that it was in this regard that the company has introduced new products citing the newly introduced falcon and Blocmaster varieties in a bid to satisfy various needs of the customers.