Firms Partner on Technology Transformation

Oluchi Chibuzor

A media outfit has disclosed that it has gone into a partnership with the Association of Africa Initiatives and Inventors (AFII), to harness skills in the country.

Speaking at the event, the founder, Luz De Calcio, Femi Akinola, said the aim of the partnership with AFII was to lay down necessary foundation that will facilitate discoveries of untapped scientific and technological ingenuity and traits of young Nigerians.

According to him, “We want our children to become inventors that is why we are introducing them to established inventors in the likes of Innoson auto mobile company, Ndubuisi Ekekwe, microchipa, Cyprian Emeka, Yemi Adesokan, Ume Ifeanyi Charles among others.

“We want our children to be producers of Phones, laptops, wrist watch and others. So as we celebrate and appreciate the vanguards and pioneers of invention in Nigeria and Africa, we are awakening the spirit of invention in our teeming youth,” he stated.

Akinola, stressed that the media outfit is committed to driving innovation, adding that Nigeria and Africa do not lack the competence to challenge the western world to make waves in science and technology, but the unfavourable environment that that has stiff-necked innovation and reduces mental intelligence.

“The only problem our geniuses have is lack of opportunity and horrible socio-economic environment, no wonder we have brain drain, however we must make Nigeria move forward technologically,” he maintained.

He therefore called on government and other investors to commit their financial resources and technical know-how and harness the inventive potential of young people, saying that it’s through adequate attention given to science and technology that Nigeria can close to the advanced economies.

Sunday Joseph, who is the team leader of group that has benefited from the organisation, displayed their brainchild game called ‘Mathematics Just On Point,’ aimed to help students overcome the difficulty in solving mathematical problems.