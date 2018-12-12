You Misrepresented Facts in Your Book, US Diplomat Tells Jonathan

A Public Affairs Officer at the US Consulate in Lagos, Russell Brooks, has accused former President Goodluck Jonathan of not comprehending why the United States harped on the need for a credible and peaceful election in 2015.

The envoy said this while reacting to Jonathan’s claim that the former US President, Barak Obama, interfered with the country’s 2015 election.

Speaking during a live Facebook chat yesterday, according to The Cable, Brooks accused Jonathan of “mischaracterisation”.

Asked by Aghogho Oboh, a broadcaster and the chat anchor, to respond to Jonathan’s claim, Brooks said: “It was mischaracterised in the book about what President Obama or his administration did in Nigeria. The mischaracterisation here refers to not comprehending why we felt it was important for Nigeria to have a peaceful, free and fair election in 2015.

“And thereby people may not understand why we placed so much importance of having a peaceful, free and fair and transparent election in 2019.”

He said considering the history of election violence in Nigeria, the US felt it was important to have a credible and fair election in 2015.

According to him, “in the past, Nigeria’s elections had been beset by violence, there have been questions about the fairness of those elections. And we certainly believe that Nigeria can do better. In 2015, Nigeria did do better.”