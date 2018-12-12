Wamakko, CBN, NDE, Train 400 Youths on Business Plans

By Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The senator representing Sokoto North senatorial district, Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, in collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and the National Directorate of Employment (NDE), Tuesday commenced the training of 400 unemployed youths from across Sokoto State on how to effectively prepare profitable and acceptable feasibility studies and business plans.

This was made known to journalists by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity Bashir Rabe Mani in Sokoto.

The youths were those recently trained in five vehicular and residential security fields by Wamakko, through an Abuja-based firm, CleanTeach Technical Services.

The fields were: Closed circuit television installation, security fence installation, smoke detector services, car tracker and auto dialer installation.

According to the statement, the three-day training was organised by Wamakko, CBN and NDE, with a view to make the graduands benefit from the N25 billion set aside by the bank for disbursement to Nigerians, with N780 million earmarked for Sokoto State.

Represented by his Director of Administration, Alhaji Al-Mustapha Abubakar Alkali, the senator said: “These youths would be told the basic rudiments of an effective, efficient, profitable and acceptable feasibility studies and business plans.

“This is in the bid to make them expeditiously qualify to benefit from the N25 billion earmarked by CBN, to be disbursed through NDE which each beneficially will get between N500,000 to N9 million.

“These loans are collateral-free as I would be their guarantor, hence, they should use the funds wisely, upon succeeding.”

The Sokoto State NDE Coordinator, Alhaji Isa Jibrin, commended Wamakko for the unparalleled gesture, even as he promised to work assiduously to ensure the success of the partnership.

The leader of the CBN team, Alhaji Faruk Abdullahi, explained the various modalities on how to effectively draw from the loan scheme, even as he also vowed to work to make the tripartite partnership worthwhile.

Abdullahi also urged the participants to prepare workable feasibility studies and business plans, which should also be in tune with the extant needs of the people of the state.