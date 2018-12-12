SWAN Berates North West Governors for Their Attitude Towards Sports

Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) North West Zone has condemned the complacent attitude of some North West Governors to. sports development.

Speaking in a communiqué issued after its meeting on Tuesday in Abuja, jointly signed by its Zonal Vice President, Ado Salisu and Zonal Secretary, AbdulRaheem Aodu, SWAN expressed shock at the inability of Katsina State government to send its athletes to the 19th National Sports Festival in Abuja despite their impressive performance at the zonal eliminations in Kaduna.

SWAN North West zone also berated Jigawa State government for not supporting any sportswriter to the Abuja Festival notwithstanding the vital roles of promotion that sports writers play in sport development.

Considering the unifying and developing roles of sports in Nigeria and being an effective tool to take youth away from crime and other vices, SWAN urge North West governors to take sports development seriously to fully maximize its positive impacts in the society.

SWAN in the North West zone call for better synergy between our various sports ministries and sports councils in the zone and sports writers, to engender smooth working relationships as their works are complementary.

SWAN North West Zone commends Kano State government for its efforts in developing sports and sporting activities in the state and in Nigeria. We also commend Kaduna State government for not relenting in developing sports in the state, while we urge for greater efforts and improved funding of sports in Kaduna State and other North West states.