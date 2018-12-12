Senate Wants Kaduna Airport Named After Gen. Abba Kyari

*Confirms Sokefun, Keyamo, 5 others as NDIC chair, board members

By Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Senate on Wednesday urged the federal government to immortalise the former governor of old North Central state, Brig-General Abba Kyari (rtd) by naming the Kaduna Airport after him.

This was sequel to a motion sponsored by Senator Baba Kaka Garbai (Borno Central) and 12 other Senators on the demise of Kyari and the need to honour him for his selfless service to the nation.

The Senate at plenary also confirmed the nomination of Mrs Ronke Sokefun as Chairman and five other Board members of the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation, NDIC .

The Corporation’s Board members confirmed by the upper chamber after considering the report of the Senator Rafiu Adebayo-led Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions include Festus Keyamo; Adewale Adeleke; Garba Bello; Mustapha Mudashiru and Josef Okoloagu.

Details Later…