SBGS Old Students Hold AGM 

The old students’ association of St. Bernardine’s Grammar School (SBGS), Oyo is set to hold its annual general meeting on December 15 at SDM Tavern, Total Garden, Ibadan, Oyo State.

According to the President of the association, Professor Dare Adeyemi, members are expected from across the world, among whom is former governorship candidate in Oyo State, Alhaji Abiodun Salami.

He said top on the agenda is how to bring development to their alma mater and help members that are in need of financial support.

The Assistant Secretary of the association, Elizabeth Emakhu in a press release, said everything has been put in place to make the meeting a success.

SBGS was founded in 1956 and has produced many prominent men and women occupying responsible positions within and outside the country.