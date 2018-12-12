Raising a Generation of Innovators, Inventors

The adoption of STEAM has been identified as being strategic to raising innovators and inventors, who will ultimately ameliorate the rate of importation into the country, thus ending capital flight, Ogechukwu Obi reports

The reality of life today is that technology has come to stay with man and will continue to change the world and the way we perceive things. While people and nations are on constant race to catch up, the rate of technological advancement has remained astronomically high.

However, countries that appreciate the responsibility and the power of technology in boosting economic activities have embraced it and are using it to create multiples of job, improving lives and processes.

Statistics has it that more than five million new jobs are estimated to have been created by the internet alone in the past 15 years. Therefore, for countries to remain relevant in the 21st century, build viable economy, tackle poverty, create jobs and free herself from being a dumping ground for technologically savvy nations, it must have a strong educational system that encourages students to study Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Crafts and Mathematics (STEAM) subjects.

New Approach

STEAM is a new and unique approach in STEM education, which accommodates Arts and Crafts in the study of STEM, giving room for children to be trained on how to make things, thereby stimulating in them the zeal and desire to be entrepreneurs, innovators and inventors.

PriceWaterHouseCoopers, recently observed that in the nearest future, there would be a high workplace demand for skills majorly provided by STEM education which includes: critical thinking, problem solving, analytic capabilities, logical reasoning and imagination. These skills which have been identified as critical ‘survival skills’ in the future workplace are all embedded in STEAM.

Interestingly, most of the advanced countries ranking high in inventions and innovations are leading in STEM and STEAM education. Therefore, the country needs a workforce that is technologically savvy and able to innovate – which is achievable if STEAM education is promoted.

Meeting Local Needs

Speaking during a media chat with some journalists in Lagos, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), STEAM Empowerment Foundation (SEF), Mrs. Olabisi Ozo-Onyali, said STEM education was not sufficient for discovering and stimulating relevant talents and skills for Africa’s economic survival.

According to the SEF CEO, Nigeria needs a workforce that is technologically savvy and able to innovate modern day skills, which are all imbedded in STEAM education. Stressing that STEAM education involves an educational approach that focuses on one or more disciplines of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Crafts, and Mathematics; the educator said it would be most useful in providing necessary skills that can advance an underdeveloped nation to being a developed nation, by improving her global competitiveness.

Accordingly, Ozo-Onyali said: “STEM is well known for its global demand, however Nigeria as a nation is also known for her interest in arts and crafts because it promotes cultural heritage. Therefore, STEAM Empowerment Foundation as an organisation isn’t just interested in meeting global demand, but also local needs. STEM is a global trend, even in the United States and Asia, as developed as they are these countries, they still invest a lot in STEM education.