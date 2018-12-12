Okupe’s Counsel Demands Release of His Client

The lawyer to a former presidential spokesman, Dr. Doyin Okupe, Mr. Tolu Babaleye, has urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to release his client.

In a statement issued yesterday, Babaleye alleged that on getting to Idiagbon House of EFCC head office in Abuja, Okupe was served with criminal charge number FHC/ABJ/CR/222/2018 which is a 59 count Charge filed at the Federal High Court on December 6, 2018.

According to the lawyer, Okupe was informed that based on order from above, he would also be detained.

“One would have expected the immediate release of someone who has been served with a Criminal Charge to give him adequate time and facility as provided by the Constitution to defend himself but in this case, the Commission chose to disobey the express wordings of the Constitution and detained our Client.

“Today December 11, 2018, we proceeded to Federal High Court at Abuja with the hope of going to defend our Client only to find out that the Charge has not been assigned to any court and there was no has been fixed for the arraignment of our client.

“We proceeded to the Legal Unit and met the Director of Legal at the new EFCC Office at Jabi whom we also told about the ugly development. The Director Legal further directed us to operatives after demanding that Okupe who hitherto is on administrative bail granted him over two years ago be allowed to continue to enjoy the said bail,” the statement said.

“It is worthy of note to let you know that the allegations that our clients have been charged with was investigated two years ago and our client was cleared at that time that he had no case to answer, hence he was not charged to any court and on that basis, his travelling document was returned to him.

“Finally, we call on all well-meaning Nigerians to allow our Client to have his freedom or be allowed to have his day in court haven’t been served with the allegation against him. The present procedure adopted by filling a charge that has not been assigned to any court and/or listed for hearing and yet our client has been rearrested and detained without knowing the date of his arraignment is an abuse of court process and unconstitutional as our client is still presumed to be innocent until the contrary is proved.