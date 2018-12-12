Obaseki gifts outstanding Headteacher, Mrs. Osaru, housing unit in Emotan Gardens

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has gifted the Headteacher of Emotan Primary School, Mrs. Noragbon Osaru, who emerged the second-best school administrator in Nigeria and best teacher in the state, a housing unit in Emotan Gardens.

Emotan Gardens is an over 70-hectare hectare estate being developed by the Edo State Government through the Edo Development and Property Agency (EDPA) and a private real estate developer, Mixta Nigeria.

The first phase of the over 1800-unit estate will be delivered in December to subscribers, as work intensifies on the estate, which is expected to feature an artificial lake, shopping malls, schools and a police station among others.

Speaking at the Edo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) appreciation banquet organised for EdoBEST field workers in Benin City, the State capital, the governor said that the headteacher will be among those who will get a housing unit in the estate before the end of the year.

According to him, “Mrs. Noragbon Osaru emerged the second-best school administrator in Nigeria and best Edo State teacher. She will get the key to one of the housing units at the Emotan Gardens Estate courtesy of the Edo State Government.

“Next Week, a house in the Emotan Garden Estate will be given to Mrs. Noragbon for her commitment to educating our children and for encouraging other teachers in the EdoBEST programme.”

The Godwin Obaseki-led administration has ramped up support for the EdoBEST programme by deploying a number of measures to motivate pupils and teachers for optimal results in the classroom.