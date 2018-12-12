New Nasarawa Emir, Jubril, Resigns as Minister

By Shola Oyeyipo in Abuja

The Minister of State for Environment Ibrahim Jubril has resigned from the federal cabinet to resume as the 13th Emir of Nasarawa Emirate in Nasarawa State.

The federal minister-turned traditional ruler, who arrived for the Wednesday Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari was dressed in full royal regalia.

There was also a send forth session held in his honour at the presidential villa.

Jubril was named the new Emir of Nassarawa on Friday, December 7 by the Nasarawa Emirate Council and it was ratified by Governor Tanko Umaru Almakura of Nasarawa State.

Earlier, President Buhari had congratulated Jibrin on his selection as the new Emir of Nasarawa.

The president, in a press statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr. Garba Shehu, salutes the people of Nasarawa Emirate and the state government on the hitch-free exercise which led to the emergence of Jibrin as the 13th emir.

Describing the new first class traditional ruler as a “wise choice and worthy successor,” President Buhari said that Jibrin’s impeccable credentials as a distinguished public servant and land expert will be deployed to impact positively on development of his emirate.

“His people will benefit immensely from his wealth of experience in the Ministry of Environment,” the president noted.

While wishing the new emir a successful reign, President Buhari also urged him to build on the legacies of his predecessor and promote peace and unity in the emirate.