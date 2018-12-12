Mastercard Partners Firm to Boost Payments

MasterCard and one of Africa’s leading payment service provider, DPO Group have announced a collaboration to enable more than 40,000 African merchants to accept Mastercard payments.

The partnership would connect more people and businesses to the global economy. The collaboration was expected to enable DPO act as a Pan-African switch by using the Mastercard Payments Gateway Services (MPGS). DPO would now be able to independently authorise transactions without any bank integration required.

Through the solution, Mastercard would enable payment partners like DPO to easily and securely accept a wide range of digital payment methods from all over the world and for numerous industries online, in-person and via mobile.

The collaboration seeks to enable both small and medium enterprises (SMEs), which are critical to the growth of the African economy and global enterprises, to better process payments across Africa via a simple integration to a single platform.

The collaboration between Mastercard and DPO would improve merchant benefits like seamless, secure digital payment acceptance; access to cutting-edge technologies; fraud management, and global connectivity through recognised payment methods.

“Mastercard’s partnership with DPO is an important milestone in our vision to financially include every African. Our partnerships with DPO and other key FinTechs across Africa, allows Mastercard to speed up building of the acceptance railroads that will drive the growth of secure and convenient electronic payments. This in turn acts as the engine that drives faster economic growth across the continent for the benefit of millions of Africans,” Raghav Prasad, Division President for Sub-Saharan Africa, was quoted to have said in a statement.

Also, Eran Feinstein, DPO’s Group CEO said: “By enabling both customers and merchants to transact securely online and offline we’re able to facilitate the growth of businesses across Africa. “With the right pan-African technology partners, we’ve managed to turn online transactions to a preferred choice of conducting business across all industries.”