Ezenwa, Katsina Utd Fail to Reach Agreement on Wages

Katsina United officials have told SCORENigeria they have closed the door on Super Eagles goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa after transfer talks broke down.

Katsina United have signed a third goalkeeper Abdullahi Boje, who was to have been released for Ezenwa after he failed to establish himself at the NPFL club last season following his move from ABS FC.

They are also close to completing the international transfer of Niger international Kassaly Daouda.

Ezenwa Demands 700,000 Naira Monthly

“Ezenwa won’t be joining Katsina United,” a top official tacitly told SCORENigeria

It is believed that ‘The Changi Boys’ cannot afford the goalkeeper’s demand for N700,000 Naira monthly salary

The highest paid players at Katsina United is on 350,000 Naira monthly.