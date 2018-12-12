AIB Releases International Aircraft Investigation Report in Sao Tome

By Chinedu Eze

Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) Nigeria has released timely and accurate air accident report in Sao Tome and Principe, thus setting a new record in the sub-region.

The agency said this was as a result of effective collaboration and corporation the Bureau has garnered in the last 24 months with the aviation stakeholders and the endless work by the Bureau’s investigators.

The Commissioner/CEO, Akin Olateru recently led his team to submit the final report of the accident involving Cavok Airlines CVK 7087 AN-74TK-100 Aircraft Registered Ur-CKC, which occurred at Sao Tome International Airport, Sao Tome on 29th July, 2017.

The Banjul Accord Group Accident Investigation Agency (BAGAIA) had invited AIB Nigeria to conduct an investigation into this crash, which by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Annexe 13 is the responsibility of the state of occurrence.

AIB said this was very significant as for the first time in the history of the bureau, accident investigation was handled by the Bureau on behalf of another state or a regional body.

The delegates visited the Nigerian Embassy and were received by the Charge De affaire, Mrs Faith. Ekwekwuo.

She welcomed and appreciated the good job the Bureau did to have helped investigate the air accident and release of the final report. She also commended the Bureau for maintaining a good relationship with the Sao Tome authorities.

In the same vein, the Bureau came into terms and executed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Instituto Nacional De Aviaco Civil (National Civil Aviation Authority of Sao Tome& Principe) of the Democratic Republic of Sao Tome.

The agreement was in four parts – cooperation, capacity building, exchange of information on accident investigation and assistance in cases of any air accident within both countries.

This was a bid to further strengthen a good relationship and effective collaboration towards achieving a common goal in the air accident investigation sector in Africa.