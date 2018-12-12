Afenifere, Oyetola Back Buhari’s Re-election Bid

Afenifere chieftains led by Senator Ayo Fasanmi last night canvassed President Muhammadu Buhari’s reelection during a visit to Osun State Governor Gboyega Oyetola.

The team visited the governor after their meeting at the residence of Pa Fasanmi in Osogbo.

According to a statement issued last night by the state government, Senator Olabiyi Durojaye who spoke after being mandated by Fasanmi, said the group is the authentic Afenifere.

He explained that Afenifere means progressive, adding that the only known progressive party in the country is the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He described Pa Fasanmi as “the oldest living senator in the country and a direct disciple of Chief Obafemi Awoolowo who is the authentic Yoruba leader.”

Oyetola, who they described as a true progressive, said President Buhari is running welfarist social intervention programmes like the TraderMoni, among others.

The governor commended “the real” Afenifere leaders for their genuine interest in the masses, which is the reason for seeking President Buhari’s re-election and for believing in his leadership.

He promised the leaders, who hailed his election, that he would run an administration they would be proud of.

Other leaders in the delegation are Prince Tajudeen Olusi, Mutiu Are and Pa Yemi Alade, among others