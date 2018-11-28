Osinbajo Presides over FEC Meeting

By Shola Oyeyipo in Abuja

In the absence of President Muhammadu Buhari, who left Abuja Wednesday morning to declare the annual conference of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) open in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo is presiding over the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the State House Villa, Abuja.

As part of the president’s activities in Borno, he is expected to meet with the Nigerian troops serving in the North-east.

The FEC meeting, which started at 11:03am, commenced with opening prayers said by the Minister of Trade and Investment Ike Enelamah and the Minister for Water Resources Suleiman Adamu.

In attendance at the meeting are the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha and 18 ministers among whom are Rotimi Amaechi, Adamu Adamu, AbdulRahaman Dambazau, Audu Ogbe, Adebayo Shittu, Mohammed Musa Bello, Zainab Ahmed, Udoma Udoma, Usani Usani and others.

Details later…