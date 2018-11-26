Kaduna Mourns Kyari

By John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Government has mourned the death of a former military governor of the state, Brigadier-General Abba Kyari (rtd).

Kyari, who was the governor of the defunct North-central state from 1967 to 1975, died Sunday in Abuja, at the age of 80.

The North-central state was renamed Kaduna State in 1976 when the then 12 states in the country were expanded to 19.

Samuel Aruwan, the spokesman to Governor Nasir el-Rufai in a statement Monday in Kaduna, described the late Kyari as a shining star of his generation.

Aruwan, who recalled that el-Rufai had earlier in the year, visited the elder statesman to thank him for his service to the state, said Kyari’s wise counsel to Kaduna will be missed.

The statement added that Governor el-Rufai had sent a message of condolence to the family.

“Kaduna State will miss his wise counsel. We note with gratitude that Allah blessed him to ripe old age.

“We pray Allah to grant him Aljannah Firdaus and to uphold his family,” the statement said.