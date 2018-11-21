German Consulate Organises Solar Skills Training

The Foreign Office of the Federal Republic of Germany has organised a four-week intensive training on Solar Photovoltaic Installation Supervision for engineering students, which had 25 instructors from eight partnering universities participating in the training.

According to a statement made available to THISDAY by the Consulate, the training which was organised in Lagos was aimed at ensuring that universities are well equipped to transfer expertise on solar technologies to engineering students.

It also noted that the project ‘Support to Renewable Energies at Universities in Nigeria’ is part of the foreign office contributions towards the German-Nigerian energy partnership, which initiated the concept of solar energy for universities in the country.

“The project ‘Support to Renewable Energies at Universities in Nigeria’ is part of the foreign office’s contributions towards the German-Nigerian Energy Partnership, which initiated the concept of solar energy for universities in Nigeria. The funds are implemented by Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ).”

It noted that the course was conducted by BAS Associates, an experienced capacity development provider, who has been enlisted by GIZ to deliver quality vocational training in Nigeria’s energy sector.

The statement said the hands-on skills transfer enable participants to effectively train young professionals at their universities.

Consul General of the Federal Republic of Germany, Dr. Stefan Traumann, who handed over certificates to trainees, while congratulating organisers and participants, said: “Practical skills transfer to universities will ensure that students are better able to meet the demands of industries, thus benefiting from job opportunities in renewable energies.”

The statement added that the German funds were used to support the University of Ibadan in setting up a solar training centre for students, updating the engineering curriculum and assisting partner universities in the development of feasible models for solar electrification of the campuses.