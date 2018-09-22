BMW at the Mondial de l’Automobile Paris 2018

The latest results of BMW’s ongoing product offensive are taking centre stage at the brand’s Mondial de l’Automobile 2018 show stand in Paris. Emotion-packed design, pioneering technology and an even more richly engaging form of driving pleasure define the character of the new models BMW is presenting at the most important date on Europe’s 2018 car show calendar. The fresh arrivals introduce the brand’s new design language to a number of vehicle segments and represent significant advances in the areas of digitalisation, operation, sustainability and driving dynamics. For example, visitors to the Paris show will discover the first models to feature the new BMW Operating System 7.0, which creates a fully digital grouping of instrument cluster and Control Display and allows system operation to be adapted even more precisely to the driver’s personal preferences. Further innovations include BMW Laserlight and the Steering and lane control assistant, which are also available for other new models from the brand, plus the unique Reversing Assistant, which takes over steering for reversing manoeuvres in tight areas where visibility is restricted.

The selection of series-production models due for market launch in the near future and innovative technology developments preparing to greet visitors to the Paris show from 4 – 14 October 2018 also reflect the rigorous implementation of NUMBER ONE > NEXT. The BMW Group’s corporate strategy spotlights development fields particularly relevant to the company’s future performance, i.e. design, automated driving, connectivity, electrification and services. The advances in these areas presented in Paris underscore the premium carmaker’s leading role in shaping the future of personal mobility. Also of key importance are BMW’s model offensive in the luxury segment (launched with the show premiere of the new BMW 8 Series Coupe), the continued expansion of the BMW X model family with the debut of the new BMW X5 and the addition of the new BMW M5 Competition to the BMW M GmbH line-up.

Pure sporting pedigree: the new BMW Z4.

A new chapter is set to be added to BMW’s fascinating history of roadster-making. The protagonist in question is the new BMW Z4, which will celebrate its show premiere in the French capital. The new version of the open-top two-seater exudes pure sporting pedigree at first glance with its emotionally powerful body design in the brand’s new design language, its classical soft-top roof with electric operation and its driver-focused interior. The dynamic potential of the new BMW Z4 is rooted in a range of extensively upgraded engines, a new chassis design and an extremely rigid body structure. Wide tracks, well balanced proportions and a compact wheelbase enhance the car’s handling agility. And its central seating position, minimised weight and low centre of gravity provide a ticket to intense driving pleasure. The new BMW Operating System 7.0 takes control and operation to an even higher level and makes use of 10.25-inch colour displays for both the digital instrument cluster and central monitor.

At the pinnacle of the three-pronged Z4 range is a BMW M Performance model. The new BMW Z4 M40i (fuel consumption combined: 7.4 – 7.1 l/100 km [38.2 – 39.8 mpg imp]; CO 2 emissions combined: 168 – 162 g/km) is fitted with a six-cylinder in-line engine developing 250 kW/340 hp, comes as standard with features including Adaptive M Sport suspension, variable sport steering, M Sport brakes, an electronically controlled M Sport rear differential, 18-inch M light-alloy wheels and high-performance tyres, and dispatches the sprint from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 4.6 seconds.

Making dynamic strides into the luxury segment: the new BMW 8 Series Coupe

The new BMW 8 Series Coupe also gets its first taste of the car show spotlight at the Paris event. It combines the dynamic credentials of a high-calibre sports car both visually and technologically with the exclusivity of a luxurious coupe. The new design language, laced with clarity and precision, expresses an unmistakable sporting aesthetic. The body structure, powertrain and chassis technology of the 8 Series Coupe are geared squarely to delivering a standout driving experience of sporting intent. All of which provides an extremely dynamic initiation into the luxury segment for the brand’s model offensive. The new BMW 8 Series Coupe’s ultra-advanced control & display, driver assistance and connectivity equipment roster also contributes to the car’s exclusive, innovative character.