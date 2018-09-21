APC MAKES FINAL PUSH TO TAKE ENUGU STATE

By Louis Okolo

As 2019 draws nearer, it is no longer news that the All Progressives Congress (APC) would make a significant impact in Enugu State. The state has willfully walked into a trap.

APC existed as a mere appendage of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state. Through orchestrated political intrigues, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi had the state chapter of APC in his palm, manipulating it at will and dictating its overall dynamics. It is an open secret that the initial internal crisis that rocked the party in the state shortly after the inception of this dispensation was an orchestration of the PDP government. It was this strategy that gave rise to the notion of bipartisan disposition of the governor which is one of his trumpeted features.

He achieved this singular feat by his unbridled access to the body and soul of the other parties, notably the APC. He periodically doled out goodwill to keep them under his feet. Even the defection to the APC of his predecessor, Sullivan Chime, former Senate President Ken Nnamani and Jim Nwobodo among others including the membership of other top notchers of the party in the state, could not in any way produce the required impetus to keep the APC alive and active, let alone constitute a source of concern to the ruling PDP. Ugwuanyi was fully in charge.

All these have changed. The very moment Senator Ayogu Eze defected to the APC with an exhibition of sufficient affinity with President Muhammadu Buhari and fueled by the speculation of nursing a gubernatorial ambition, Ugwuanyi has become unsettled. Eze had struggled for the 2015 PDP governorship ticket, but lost to Ugwuanyi. The election battle spanned almost four years before it was ruled in favour of the latter at the apex courts of the land. Going by the prevailing permutations, Eze is seeking the APC ticket to slug it out with Ugwuanyi- the likely PDP candidate.

For the records, Eze is not a push over. He is a warrior that leads a battle from all directions depending on the stature of the aggressor. Like Ugwuanyi, Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu, Senator Gilbert Nnaji, Frank Nweke and Chime, Eze is a prodigy and veteran of Ebeano rugged political movement founded by yet another maestro, Dr. Chimaroke Nnamani. Eze is schooled in the art of contemporary offensive and counter-attack. His anticipated joint ticket with another combatant, Hon. HGB Oguakwa is the real nemesis that has caught up with the Ugwuanyi-led PDP government. They know what the others know.

In his agitated state of mind, as a result of Eze’s ambition, Ugwuanyi has initiated last minute fight to save face and possibly retain his seat. He has displayed a huge dose of mindless extremism, not just desperation. Governance suffers in direct proportion to the rate of capital flight from the state revenue base. Fund meant for development are being squashed in pre-2019 political project.

He has made himself a willing victim of the APC imminent onslaught. He is apparently smitten by the guilt of betraying or not trusting the PDP structure and strength in the state.

Filled with a sense of guilt, despair and self-reproach, he recently jetted out of Enugu through Lagos where he reportedly pleaded with the National Leader of APC to prevail on the Enugu State chapter of the APC not to field Eze as its gubernatorial candidate, and finally to Abuja where he lobbied other chieftains and allies of Buhari. It would be recalled that when the Fulani herdsmen massacred in cold blood, the people of Nimbo in Uzo Uwani local government of Enugu State, all he did was to go and have a photo session with Buhari. He never issued a statement or even organized a rally in solidarity with his brother and ally, Ike Ekweremadu, during his travails in the hands of agents of the federal government.

Rather mitigate his impending loss of the governorship crown, Ugwuanyi’s recent moves amount to building something on nothing. His conducts have placed the APC at a vantage pedestal for strategic planning and execution of the takeover of Enugu State. The dividends of his investments have now made the situation more severe for him. APC is now emboldened more than ever. His actions query the overall efforts at promoting prudence and fighting corruption. It supports the view that morality and politics are conflicting entities in Enugu State.

Instructively, this imminent capture of Enugu State does not even require the usual federal might as has been the tactics. It is also not entirely predicated on the strength of the APC locally. Ugwuanyi rather, and in apparent reenactment of 2015 PDP experience under President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, designed, built and commissioned the in-road for the APC. This he achieved out of treachery and questionable allegiance to the past. These two factors inter-played to expose him to political self-destruct. If there was one governor that had all it took to excel and possibly perpetuate power, it was Ugwuanyi of Enugu State. Enugu was going to be the very last state to be exploited by the APC. But because it is always easier to manage failure than success, Ugwuanyi squandered all the strength and opportunities inherent in the up surging goodwill that ushered him in.

He was surreptitiously undermining the PDP resource persons as if they were the opposition he should checkmate. He was very comfortable in his association with the opinion leaders of the APC and several other moles in the PDP such that majority of his political decisions reflected the views of the opposition which gave him out as one with a sinister motive. Curious was his perceived romance with those that have been allegedly mandated by the federal government to ensure that Ike Ekweremadu does not make it back to the National Assembly. To this effect, there was a sealed deal by those close to the presidency and being championed by a former governor who was on a visit recently to the state.

In good conscience, Ugwuanyi ought to show sufficient resolve and capacity to learn from history. He was in the National Assembly and actively involved in the fight to save his own faction and line-up when former governor Sullivan Chime and the then PDP National Chairman Okwesilieze Nwodo locked horns over who controlled the party in the state. He saw it all. There is strength in unity as they say and it played out then. Save for Chime and few others who are not in power today, that structure is still intact. Rather than capitalise on that structure, he preferred to go cap in hand to his supposed captives to give him a life a line. He would not avail himself of that support base, like a certified victim of amnesia, he forgot and moved on helplessly.

Historically, there is a mechanism that operated in Enugu State since 1999 through which the conflicting ambitions of aspiring party faithful are harmonized with persuasion and pacification which has guaranteed the PDP domination and continued hold on power till date. But this has since been undermined by the governor’s insincere agenda and marriage of convenience with the APC. The number of opposition candidates that have so far purchased their forms are the highest since this republic. And virtually all of them are said to have the tacit nod of the governor including those who on the surface level are not even eligible. Obviously this is a direct empowerment for the APC in the long run.

Ironically, the same APC made spirited efforts and investments to weaken his advantage with a manifesto whose principle is premised on the realisation that contrary to media blitz about unprecedented volume of development taking place in the state, it is rather humongous corruption that is happening. APC is emboldened by the perception that the tangible is infinitesimal relative to the accrued revenue since Ugwuanyi’s government came on board. The party is confident that the governor must be accountable in line with the integrity and prudence signpost which he has hypocritically erected in the state or be ready to offer explanations to the relevant agencies at the appropriate time. Going further by what APC is bringing to the table, development and empowerment should not be circumscribed to dishing out monies essentially to advance partisan interests to the point that Enugu government house today is a fountain where the hungry would organise themselves under any nomenclature to visit and be sure to come out well-loaded provided they sing the monotonous refrain that ‘Enugu State is in the Hand of God’ and ‘No Vacancy in Lion Building’.

Depending on the perspective from-which one looks at it and also juxtaposing his achievements with the established benchmarks by his predecessors, Ugwuanyi is presently carrying himself in a manner that suggests that his personal and vested interests are more important than the collective expectations of the citizenry. His administration is clearly devoid of elegant innovative policy ideas. And profoundly, there are quite a good number of persons with proven corrupt cases on their shoulders that are in his administration who are equally enjoying his intimacy. Among the salient issues on the APC manifesto, there are flagrant abuses of office and breaches of due process. The rate at which communal lands are grabbed through commissioned fronts are expectedly shaping opinions statewide, negatively against his government. He is unwittingly digging his own grave at the arena of politics all in the name of pursuing popularity and acceptability. He has cut an image of a leader who uses the public trust to enrich his family, clan and political interest rather than what he purports to have utilized it for. His chameleonic character has betrayed him as a man who is selfish but presents himself as altruistic. He pretends to be a democrat.

By the estimation of the APC, all these infractions have clearly made it morally and ethically unjustifiable for Ugwuanyi to be re-elected by the masses. The porous state he has left the PDP will diminish his party’s genuine support. The people of Enugu State are progressively becoming disillusioned with the weak leadership. Enugu State cannot afford another four years of boredom. Ugwuanyi has been demystified. He cannot enjoy sincere support from his party and associates because he is now a metaphorical representation of a hypocrite. He has remained ‘a man who hides one thing in his heart and speaks another’. Those that could have spoken for him in this challenging time are all victims of his amorphous personality. It is only a matter of time for the APC to harvest Enugu State as aided by political docility of one who should know better.

Chief Louis Okolo , a public affairs analyst writes from Enugu